|
|
Florence Krasniewski
Manalapan - Florence Krasniewski, 93, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Manalapan, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Originally from Jersey City, she worked at Colgate Palmolive for over 35 years before retiring in 1983 and moved to Manalapan to be closer to her family. She was an avid reader of Hollywood trade magazines and crossword puzzles. She loved to dance and shop for bargains. She had a generous nature and a good sense of humor. Her meatball recipes remain a secret. We love you and miss you already.
Florence was predeceased by husband Stanley and her 2 sisters, Nellie Domalewski and Helen Carlucci. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lane and her husband Frank, Granddaughters Bridget Lane, Jennifer Halcrow and her husband Brian and 3 great grandchildren Katherine, Will and Jack Halcrow.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019