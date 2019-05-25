|
Florence Lavelle (née Mara)
Atlantic Highlands - Florence Lavelle (née Mara), 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jersey City, NJ on June 5, 1931 to the late Francis D. and Margaret C. (née Reilly) Mara, she was the youngest of nine children. Florence graduated from St. Aloysius High School in Jersey City. She later received educational training in various fields from Jersey City Medical Center, Seton Hall University, Hudson County Community College, St. Peter's College and Brookdale Community College. Florence began her career as an x-ray technician at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary and later held jobs at AT&T, NOAA and CECOM. Florence moved to Bayonne and married Harold Timothy Wood Sr. where they raised their three children. She later moved to Atlantic Highlands, married Martin Lavelle, and enjoyed her retirement volunteering for the charitable group, the Barn for the Poorest of the Poor. Florence was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, biking and the beach. She loved her family and cherished the many lively gatherings at her home.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Wood Hallman and her husband David, along with her sons Timothy and Christopher Wood. She also was a beloved "Aunt Florry" to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands and siblings Frank, Joseph, Maurice, Edward and Paula Mara, Kathryn (Cappy) Napier, Mary Calton and Bernadette (Bunny) Davis. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 26, 2019 from 1pm - 5pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Highway 79, Morganville, NJ 07751. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10am at St. Clement Church Matawan, followed by interment in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Donations can be made to the Barn for the Poorest of the Poor in Middletown. To post a tribute or online condolence please visit www.waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 25, 2019