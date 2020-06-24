Florence Lowell
Lakewood - Florence S. Lowell (Suszkiewicz), 85, of Lakewood, NJ passed away at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born and raised in South River, NJ, she lived in Florida, MA, and Mt. Gilead, OH, before moving to Lakewood 18 years ago. She was a Student Transport Bus Driver in both South River, NJ and Clarksburg, MA. Florence was an active parishioner of St Justin RC Church in Toms River, a member of her local Italian American Club and the Music Lovers Club, a proud supporter of the Special Olympics and loved spending hours at the Point Pleasant Inlet. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward, and her parents, Stanley and Leona (Dominecki). She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Lowell and her partner Lisa Fischer of Long Branch, NJ, Dawn and her husband James Elrod of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Duane Lowell of Beachwood, NJ. She also leaves behind her sister Eileen Schmidt of Kunkletown, PA and her two granddaughters, Lyndsay and Courtney Elrod, both of Columbus, OH. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Donations may be made in Florence's name to the Skin Cancer Foundation (https://www.skincancer.org). There will be a mass and interment, to be held at a later date. All arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Lakewood - Florence S. Lowell (Suszkiewicz), 85, of Lakewood, NJ passed away at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born and raised in South River, NJ, she lived in Florida, MA, and Mt. Gilead, OH, before moving to Lakewood 18 years ago. She was a Student Transport Bus Driver in both South River, NJ and Clarksburg, MA. Florence was an active parishioner of St Justin RC Church in Toms River, a member of her local Italian American Club and the Music Lovers Club, a proud supporter of the Special Olympics and loved spending hours at the Point Pleasant Inlet. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward, and her parents, Stanley and Leona (Dominecki). She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Lowell and her partner Lisa Fischer of Long Branch, NJ, Dawn and her husband James Elrod of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Duane Lowell of Beachwood, NJ. She also leaves behind her sister Eileen Schmidt of Kunkletown, PA and her two granddaughters, Lyndsay and Courtney Elrod, both of Columbus, OH. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Donations may be made in Florence's name to the Skin Cancer Foundation (https://www.skincancer.org). There will be a mass and interment, to be held at a later date. All arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.