|
|
Florence M. Cohen
Palm Beach Gardens , FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Florence M. Cohen, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Keyport, NJ, announces her passing on February 19, 2020, at the age of 103.
Born January 19, 1917, in Keyport, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William Maurer and Genevieve Baker Maurer. Widow of the late Alton D. Walling and Edward Cohen, she was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Maurer Anderson.
Florence graduated from Keyport High School in Keyport NJ, was employed by Lavoie Laboratories of Matawan, NJ, and retired from Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ. An avid pinochle player, Florence was always ready for a game of cards. She loved being in the kitchen and was an excellent cook. She could make anything from scratch and will long be remembered for her delicious clam pies, clam chowder, and apple pies. She loved being outdoors from planting flowers to growing tomatoes, and enjoyed bicycling and swimming.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a helpful friend to many. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey, Sirius Chapter No. 123.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Frances Emmons and husband, John, of Irmo, SC; Ruth Ann Jones and husband, Johnny, of Middletown, MD; three grandchildren; Lisa Dye and husband, Mark, of Irmo, SC; Shawn Jones and wife, Cynthia, of Fairfax, VA; Scott Jones and wife, Traci, of Baltimore, MD; and four great-grandchildren; Ashley Dye of Irmo; Nicholas and Adam of Fairfax; and Sid Jones of Baltimore; a niece, Ellen Buskuehl, and nephew, William Anderson. Florence loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
At Florence's request, arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Bedle Funeral Home, Keyport, NJ.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to First Baptist Church, 45 Main Street, Keyport, NJ, 07735, in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020