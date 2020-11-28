1/1
Florence M. Lewis
1933 - 2020
Florence M. Lewis

Tinton Falls - Florence M. Lewis, also known as "Flo", a lifelong resident of Tinton Falls, NJ, was peacefully called to rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, while at home with her loving family. Florence was born in Red Bank, NJ on March 14, 1933 to the late Walter A. Brown, Sr. and Gwendolyn V. Brown.

Florence is predeceased by her parents, Walter A. Brown, Sr. and Gwendolyn V. Brown, her husband, Jack B. Lewis, Sr., her son, Ronald L. Lewis and sister, Joyce A. Patterson. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Jack Lewis, Jr. (Jennifer) of Deptford, NJ, daughters, Sharon Wisdom (Herman) and Pamela Lewis of Tinton Falls, NJ, and Kim Lewis of Fair Haven, NJ, a brother, Walter Brown, Jr. (Sylvia) of Tinton Falls, NJ, grandsons, Brett Lewis and Jared Chunn of Tinton Falls, NJ, Cory Clancy-Lewis of Denver, CO, granddaughters, Jasmine Brown of Long Branch, NJ, Karis and Kristin Lewis of Deptford, NJ, great-grandsons Cameron Lewis of Fair Haven, NJ and Jayden Lewis of Tinton Falls, NJ, a great-granddaughter, Ajanee' Anderson of Long Branch, NJ, and a host of family and friends.

A walk thru viewing will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 10am with a funeral service to follow at 11am. All services will be held at Buckland Funeral Home 10 W. End Ave. Somerville NJ 08876.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
10:00 AM
Buckland Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Buckland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
