Florence Marpet
Florence Marpet

Freehold - Florence Marpet of Freehold, NJ peacefully passed away at the age of 74 on October 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her two sons Corey and Adam. She was a loving mother, caring sister and great friend to all who knew her. Florence was enjoying her first year in retirement after having spent over 20 years working at Macy's. She cherished the bonds and friendships she built with her co-workers and customers alike. She was a vibrant and active person who lived life to the fullest, whether spending time with friends and family or enjoying her favorite sports teams in action. Florence was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Morganville, NJ on October 6th. 2020. If you'd like to pass along condolences to the family, please send to Michael Hegarty Funeral Home in Old Bridge, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals & Cremation Service
3377 US Highway 9
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 679-4422
