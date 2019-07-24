Florence Mazzacco



Ocean - Florence Schibell Mazzacco, 83 of Ocean died peacefully at her home on Monday July 22nd.



Mrs. Mazzacco was born and raised in Long Branch and was a graduate of Long Branch High School. An animal lover, her dogs were always a major part of her life.



She was the quintessential Italian cook, always ready to put a meal together for ten people in her home. Hosting holidays were always a special celebration in her home and for her family. Florence enjoyed fine dining and nice wine.



For many years she was the owner and operator of Flo's Fine Furniture in West End.



She was pre-deceased by her husband Robert "Bobby "Mazzacco in 1983, her parents Julia and Joseph Schibell and her longtime companion Joe Angerio who died in 2018.



Surviving are her daughters, Mary Jo Epp and her husband Butch Cox, Interlaken, Julie Scaduto and her fiancé Jeffrey Mayer, East Hampton, NY and Cheryl Marhan and her husband Matt, Shark River; her sisters, Joyce Ebert, Forked River and Marie and her husband Al Castin, Tinton Falls; and her seven grandchildren whom she cherished, Ryan Epp, Christina Epp, Dean Scaduto, Jordan Scaduto, Isabella Scaduto, Kyle Marhan and Hunter Marhan.



Visitation Thursday July 25th 5 pm until her funeral service at 7:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Interment service Friday July 26th, 11 am at Woodbine Cemetery. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Florence's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019