Florence McCue
Eatontown - Florence McCue, born to Polish immigrants, was the last of nine children. After graduating high school and before her marriage to William A. McCue in 1953, she worked at the naval base in Bayonne, New Jersey for several years. She later chose to stay home with her four children believing that parenting was the most important job.
After living with her daughter Bonnie and her husband Jim in a mother-daughter apartment in their home for 25 years, she spent her remaining years at Brandywine Assisted Living in Shrewsbury and the Manor By the Sea Nursing Home in Ocean Grove. Many of her days were filled with ease and laughter. She was well loved by the staff in both places. She loved songs of the 40's, both listening and singing along, as she knew many of the lyrics. She was an avid reader and enjoyed books on a wide range of subjects, especially books about animals and biographies.
She is predeceased by her husband William A. McCue, two daughters; Bonnie Bastan and Eileen Keane. Surviving are her daughter Kathleen (husband Al), son William (wife Denise), sons-in-law James Bastan and Kenneth Keane, seven grandchildren: Rebekah Sheldon, Bill Bastan, Marshall Sheldon, Sean Keane, Lauren McCue, William McCue, Jr., Connor Keane, and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held 4pm to 8pm on Monday September 14, 2020 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at St. Dorothea's RC church, 240 Broad Street, Eatontown. Entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown.
**Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and church at all times.**
