|
|
Florence P. Butera
Toms River - Florence P. Butera, 86, of Greenbriar Woodlands, Toms River passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Florence was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a past president of the Maplewood Women's Club and a member of the Knitting Club also in Maplewood. She was a communicant of St. Luke's RC Church in Toms River and a former member of St. Joseph's RC Church in Maplewood.
Born and raised in Newark, she lived most of her life in Maplewood before moving to Toms River in 1990.
Mrs. Butera was predeceased by her husband, Anthony V. Butera in 2001; and by her son, Anthony J. Butera in 2015. Surviving are her son, Edward C. Butera of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Maryellen Butera Just and her husband, Craig Just of Millburn; a daughter-in-law, Lisa E. Butera of Phoenix, AZ; and 4 grandchildren, Christina and her husband, Charles, Nicholas, Ariana and Halle; as well as an expectant great grandchild on the way in 2020.
Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10am on Wednesday at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the American Diabetes Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019