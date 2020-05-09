Florence "Chickie" Reilly



Navesink - Florence Reilly, age 86, of Navesink, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She fought a long, difficult battle with Alzheimer's.



Florence, known as Chickie, was born on August 6, 1933, to the late John and Mary Weidemeyer. She grew up in Keansburg and graduated from Middletown High School in 1951.



In 1955, Chickie married James Joseph Reilly. They built their home in Navesink and raised their family there.



Chickie was a wonderful wife and mother. Her home was always open to her Children's friends and neighbors; it was a gathering place for weekend barbecues and swims.



Chickie enjoyed Atlantic City day trips with her friends, trips to Ireland with Jim, and time spent with her family.



Chickie was predeceased by her brother, John, her infant son James and her husband, James Joseph.



She is survived by her children: Colleen (David) Black, Carrie Ens, Lori Raymond, Shawn (Margaret Reilly), and Casey (Deb) Reilly. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



A burial ceremony was held at Mt Olivet Cemetery on May 8.









