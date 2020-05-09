Florence "Chickie" Reilly
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Chickie" Reilly

Navesink - Florence Reilly, age 86, of Navesink, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She fought a long, difficult battle with Alzheimer's.

Florence, known as Chickie, was born on August 6, 1933, to the late John and Mary Weidemeyer. She grew up in Keansburg and graduated from Middletown High School in 1951.

In 1955, Chickie married James Joseph Reilly. They built their home in Navesink and raised their family there.

Chickie was a wonderful wife and mother. Her home was always open to her Children's friends and neighbors; it was a gathering place for weekend barbecues and swims.

Chickie enjoyed Atlantic City day trips with her friends, trips to Ireland with Jim, and time spent with her family.

Chickie was predeceased by her brother, John, her infant son James and her husband, James Joseph.

She is survived by her children: Colleen (David) Black, Carrie Ens, Lori Raymond, Shawn (Margaret Reilly), and Casey (Deb) Reilly. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A burial ceremony was held at Mt Olivet Cemetery on May 8.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved