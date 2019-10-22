|
Florence Russomano
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Florence Russomano, 96 of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, died on October 19, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. Born in East Orange, she was a long-time resident of Long Branch before moving to Palm Beach Gardens. Florence was the office manager for Garden State Towel Supply before retiring in 1988 and was a parishioner of Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerard, her grandson Timothy, her great granddaughter Emiliana and her parents Frank and Josephine Ricciardelli. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gerard and Cynthia Russomano; her daughter and son-in-law, Lorraine and John O'Brien, her sister, Josephine Valentino; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 9 -10 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch follow by a 10:30 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church. Entombment will be at Monmouth Memorial Park Mausoleum in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation http://www.floridabreastcancer.org. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019