Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Temple Beth Am Shalom
1235 HWY 70
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Temple Beth Am Shalom
1235 HWY 70
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Seidman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Seidman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Seidman Obituary
Florence Seidman

Radnor, PA -

Florence "Fagey" Seidman (nee Rosen, previously Heiman), 95, passed away March 24, 2019 in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Born and raised in the Bronx with her sisters, Caroline, and Pauline, Fagey graduated from James Monroe High School and worked as a secretary until she married Siggy in 1949 and welcomed her two beautiful daughters. After Siggy's death in 1967, she returned to work and eventually became Vice-President of Teddy Construction. In 1969, she married her childhood friend Isidore, who became a doting husband and step-father. After retiring, Fagey volunteered in the gift shop at Monmouth Medical Center. A lover of books and learning, she also earned an associate degree in Food Sciences. At the time, she was Brookdale Community College's oldest-ever graduate. Fagey is remembered as an outgoing matriarch who loved to spoil her grandchildren. She always had gossip to share, a story to tell, and an opinion to give. She is deeply loved and missed. Fagey is predeceased by her husband, Sigmund Heiman (1967), and her husband of 48 years, Isidore Seidman (2017). She is survived by her daughters, Terry and Sherry; son in law, Robert; grandchildren, Steven, Rachel, Elizabeth, Justin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Cole and Florence Rose; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation with the family will be held from 11AM to 12PM on Friday, March 29, followed by a memorial service from 12 to 1PM, both at Temple Beth Am Shalom, 1235 HWY 70, Lakewood, NJ. Interment will follow at Beth Olam Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ALS Hope Foundation, PO Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (https://www.alshf.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now