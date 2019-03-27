|
|
Florence Seidman
Radnor, PA -
Florence "Fagey" Seidman (nee Rosen, previously Heiman), 95, passed away March 24, 2019 in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Born and raised in the Bronx with her sisters, Caroline, and Pauline, Fagey graduated from James Monroe High School and worked as a secretary until she married Siggy in 1949 and welcomed her two beautiful daughters. After Siggy's death in 1967, she returned to work and eventually became Vice-President of Teddy Construction. In 1969, she married her childhood friend Isidore, who became a doting husband and step-father. After retiring, Fagey volunteered in the gift shop at Monmouth Medical Center. A lover of books and learning, she also earned an associate degree in Food Sciences. At the time, she was Brookdale Community College's oldest-ever graduate. Fagey is remembered as an outgoing matriarch who loved to spoil her grandchildren. She always had gossip to share, a story to tell, and an opinion to give. She is deeply loved and missed. Fagey is predeceased by her husband, Sigmund Heiman (1967), and her husband of 48 years, Isidore Seidman (2017). She is survived by her daughters, Terry and Sherry; son in law, Robert; grandchildren, Steven, Rachel, Elizabeth, Justin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Cole and Florence Rose; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation with the family will be held from 11AM to 12PM on Friday, March 29, followed by a memorial service from 12 to 1PM, both at Temple Beth Am Shalom, 1235 HWY 70, Lakewood, NJ. Interment will follow at Beth Olam Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ALS Hope Foundation, PO Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (https://www.alshf.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019