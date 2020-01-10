|
Florence "Flo" Simon
Toms River - Florence Simon, 77 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Chelsea, in Toms River .
Born in New York, N.Y. She was a medical biller for many years until her retirement.
Flor adored her beloved grandchildren, she was an avid NY Yankees and Jets fan. Flo's happiest times was when she was with her family, she also forged many memories and friendships during her 58 years living in Red Bank, NJ. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her son Lionel III and his wife Jean; daughter Lisa Santos and her husband Shawn, and their 3 children Ryan, Matthew and Lauren. Also surviving are her brothers Louis, Anthony, and Michael DellaBarca
Visiting will be Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin Monday evening 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be Tuesday, arrive at the funeral home 10:00am to follow to Fairview Cemetery, Red Bank. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020