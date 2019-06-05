|
|
Florence Smatusik
Jackson Twp - 93, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Complete Care at Laurelton, Brick Twp., NJ, where she resided for the last 10 years. She was a long-time resident of Jackson Twp., where she had lived with her husband, John Smatusik, Jr., who predeceased her in 2011.
Florence was a loving mother, grandmother and Nana. She loved all holidays and holiday decorations, and celebrating all of them with her family. She also loved knitting, feeding the birds and playing bingo with her friends at the nursing home.
She was a member of the VFW Post 4703 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Kimball Medical Center.
Florence is survived by her children, Barbara Gargiule, Karen DePasquale, and John Smatusik, III., and his wife, Jen; her grandchildren, Ken DePasquale and his wife, Melissa, Kim Leathers and her husband, Cory, and Jennifer Clayton and her husband, Bryan; her great grandchildren, Carrie, Austin, Megan, Alyssa, William, and Lillian; and by her nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 1-5 PM with her funeral service at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. She will be laid to rest with her husband on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Florence's memory to the Denise M. Flaherty Memorial Foundation, 7013 Windsor Way, Elon, NC 27244, www.deniseflahertyfoundation.org, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019