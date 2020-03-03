Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Floyd Farrow


1949 - 2020
Floyd Farrow Obituary
Queens, NY - Floyd Farrow, 70 of Queens, NY formerly of Long Branch, passed into his heavenly home on February 25, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY. He was born on March 25, 1949 to the late Theodore and Sarah Farrow at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Floyd attended the Long Branch school system. He was a part-time self-employed laborer who enjoyed singing and went on to take second place on the Apollo Theatre talent show in NY. Floyd's life will forever be remembered by his family and many who loved him. All services will be private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
