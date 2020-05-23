Forrest Gale Balliet
1935 - 2020
Forrest Gale Balliet

Whiting - Forrest Gale Balliet, 85, of Whiting, formerly of Hamilton, NJ, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2020 with his wife at his side. He was born in Bowmanstown, PA. to William Penn Balliet and Naomi (German) Balliet on January 12, 1935.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Madeline, brother, Clare, sister, Darlene, son, Richard, son, Craig and great-grandson, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Jean, son, Barry (Marge), son, David (Karen), step-daughters Pam (John), Patricia (Bill) and the mother of his children, Marguerite. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and one special cousin, Shirley Koch.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a limited basis at the Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. with entombment at Whiting Memorial Park at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Forrest's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
MAY
26
Entombment
01:30 PM
Whiting Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

