Forrest Gale Balliet
Whiting - Forrest Gale Balliet, 85, of Whiting, formerly of Hamilton, NJ, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2020 with his wife at his side. He was born in Bowmanstown, PA. to William Penn Balliet and Naomi (German) Balliet on January 12, 1935.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Madeline, brother, Clare, sister, Darlene, son, Richard, son, Craig and great-grandson, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Jean, son, Barry (Marge), son, David (Karen), step-daughters Pam (John), Patricia (Bill) and the mother of his children, Marguerite. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and one special cousin, Shirley Koch.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a limited basis at the Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. with entombment at Whiting Memorial Park at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Forrest's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.