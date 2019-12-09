Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fortunata Pisano

Fortunata Pisano Obituary
Fortunata Pisano

Ocean Township - Fortunata Pisano, 81, of Ocean Township passed away peacefully on Saturday December 7, 2019 in the comfort of her own home. She joins her daughter, Gina and her sons, John and Joseph in heaven along with her late ex-husband, Joseph "Sonny" Pisano.

Fortunata leaves behind 2 daughters, Denise and Lori, her son, Anthony, 6 grandchildren; Joseph, Michael, Anthony, Louis, Dominic and Jannah, all of Ocean Township. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private services for family only. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
