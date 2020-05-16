Frances A. Orsini
1929 - 2020
Frances A. Orsini

Brick - Frances Ann Orsini of Brick NJ died May 15 at Ocean Medical Center after being diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus. She was born February 5, 1929 in East Orange NJ, then lived in Union NJ until she married, then had homes in Middletown, Oakhurst and finally at Lions Head in Brick Township where she was a member of the Brick Presbyterian Church. She worked as a Service Representative for AT+T, and then as a Marketing Consultant for Industrial Controls in Ocean Township where she retired in 1999. Frances was a talented artist and for several years in the 1950's sketched women modeling clothes as advertisements for large department stores in the Asbury Park Press. She was also an avid reader, talented painter and a member of the Laurelton Art Society.

Frances was predeceased by her husband William J. Orsini, her parents George and Mary Bellina, and her sister Joann Young. She is survived by her beloved family, her daughter Linda Coulter, her sons William G. Orsini and James J. Orsini, six grandchildren Carly, Chad, Mary, Will, Alexander, Christopher and great grand children Faye Lynn, Asa James and Lavinia Joyce and nieces Sharon and Leda Young.

Because of the Covid-19 crisis and to protect her loving family, friends and community there no be immediate services. A memorial service at a later date will be planned for family and friends. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
