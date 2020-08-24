Frances Acanfora
Marlboro - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Francesca (Guglielmino) Acanfora on Friday, August 21, 2020. Fortunately, (affectionately known as) Franca, left this earth from her home, with an abundance of family and friends surrounding her throughout her final days.
She was born on February 8, 1941 and raised in Lentini, Catania, Italy, to the late Angelina Carra and Antonino Guglielmino and made New York City her new home for many years. In the last 13 years, she resided with Vincent, her loving husband, in Greenbriar Estates, Marlboro, NJ. To him, for 58 years, she was Frances.
Franca is survived by her loving five children who called her Mommy, fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Nonna. She was also like a mother to her sons in law and daughter in law. She had many nieces and nephews who knew her as Zia Franca, and many friends who called Frances and Franca.
She held many positions in her lifetime to financially help her family, but cooking for her family was her favorite task to do. She performed it effortlessly and often for her large family. No one can compare to her eggplant parm, meatballs, riceballs and stuffed artichokes. To anyone who knew her, she was the feisty, fearless and fierce fashionista. You always knew what mom thought, good or bad!
Her legacy will always be her family! She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than life! Nonna was the happiest when all of her family was around her! May God bless her soul! Rest in peace!
At her request please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society
or JDRF(Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in lieu of flowers.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, August 27, 4:30pm to 8:30pm at Freeman Funeral Home Manalapan-Marlboro 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, August 28 at 12:00pm at St. Gabriel's Main Church, 100 North Main Street - Route 79, Marlboro. Entombment to follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, 549 County Road 520 Marlboro, NJ 07746. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com