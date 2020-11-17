1/
Frances Adeline Scala
Frances Adeline Scala

Frances Adeline Scala passed quietly away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, daughter of late Charles Muth and Lola Gallery Muth. Her family settled in Little Silver, New Jersey, where Frances attended Red Bank Regional High School. She married in 1950 and ultimately raised her family in Middletown, New Jersey.

Frances worked as an operator at Bell Labs, a job that required, beyond good communication skills, patience and perseverance, attributes which she brought into her home, and can be seen in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She cherished time with family and friends, and was a ferocious reader of romance and mystery novels. Her legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren, with whom she wove many wonderful memories.

Frances will be missed by those grandchildren, Courtney (Zachary) Scala-Smith, Joseph, Abby and Amy Sessock, and by her three daughters, Patricia (Lawrence) Krause, Pamela Sessock, and Cindy Scala, and her son, Andrew D. (Maureen) Scala.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew C. Scala, sister, Marjorie Powers, aunt, Amanda Muth Clooney, and grandmother, Adeline (Gredig) Muth.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20th from 3 to 7 pm. and a prayer service on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 11 am at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Entombment will immediately follow at the Fair View Mausoleum in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in Frances' memory to NJ Chapter, American Parkinson Disease Association, 120 Albany Street, Suite 360, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
NOV
21
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
NOV
21
Entombment
Fair View Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
