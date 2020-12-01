Frances Arneize Knox
Long Branch - Frances Arneize (Fries) Knox, of Long Branch, New Jersey, peacefully passed into eternity with our Lord on November 30, 2020, at the tender age of 93.
Mrs. Knox was born in Rural Hall, North Carolina to the late Everett and Mary (Alexander) Fries. She was the youngest of five siblings. Her natural mother died when she was two years old. She was raised in Salem and Petersburg, Virginia by her beloved father and her beloved stepmother, Eunice (Hill) Fries. She was an Honors graduate of Peabody High School, Petersburg, Virginia. She spent her college summers working in New York City, helping Mrs. Beatrice Alexander design and sew, "Madame Alexander" dolls. She graduated from Virginia State College, where she was crowned, "Miss Virginia State 1949".
Mrs. Knox married the love of her life, the late William Knox, in 1955. Her husband was a decorated U.S. Army Combat Officer, NJ State Family Social Worker, and longtime member and past President of the Long Branch Board of Education. Together they had one son, Everett. Throughout the sixties, the family traveled extensively through Asia and Europe, following the military duty of her husband. She would often recall fondly the family vacations spent sightseeing throughout Europe. The family finally settled in Long Branch, New Jersey after an assignment to Fort Monmouth.
Mrs. Knox began her professional career as a Dietician Intern at Central State Hospital, Petersburg, Virginia. She ultimately rose to the position of Head Dietician. Through the years, she continued her post-graduate education at various Colleges and Universities.
Her career as an Educator began in New York City, where she taught Kindergarten at the St. Francis School and the Peter Pan School in the Bronx. In Taiwan, she taught Home Economics, Physics, and Science at the Taipei American High School. She also taught at several elementary schools in Kansas and Germany.
Mrs. Knox began her tenure with the Long Branch School System in 1969. She enjoyed teaching second grade at the Lenna Conrow School and Anastasia School until her retirement in 1997. She loved her students. Notably, in the Spring of 1990, she ushered the Lenna Conrow School into the Computer Age as the first teacher to install a Desktop Computer in the classroom to incorporate its use into her daily instruction.
Both Mrs. Knox and her husband loved Long Branch and enthusiastically served the Greater Community. Her community affiliations included, but were not limited to, the NAACP, the North Long Branch Community Club, the Long Branch Democratic Club (Treasurer), H.O.P.E Homeowners Organization (President), Long Branch Free Public Library Board of Trustees (Vice-President, President) and the Lenna Conrow PTO (Treasurer). In later years, she devotedly honored fallen Soldiers and their families every Memorial Day and Veteran's Day by placing wreaths during the Long Branch City Veteran and Memorial Services.
Her achievements and awards included Certificate of Meritorious Service, Taipei American School Association, 1990 Lena Conrow School selection for NJ Governor's Teacher Recognition Program, 1991-1992 Lenna Conrow Teacher of the Year, 1992-1993 Lenna Conrow Teacher of the Year, Long Branch District Teacher of the Year, and Monmouth County Teacher of the Year. She was selected as a finalist for the 1994 New Jersey Teacher of the Year. She briefly addressed the New Jersey State Assembly on the floor of the Capital in Trenton. She served on the New Jersey Education Commissioner's Teacher Advisory Council. She received commendations and letters of appreciation from parents, students, colleagues, principals, and other administrators. She holds Commendations and Resolutions from NJ State Senators and Legislators, the Long Branch Mayor, Monmouth County Freeholders, Monmouth County School Boards Association, New Jersey Teachers Association, and the U.S. House of Representatives. She was a proud recipient of the Long Branch NAACP 1995 Community Service Award.
Mrs. Knox loved her family. She was devoted to her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Later in life, she treasured the love and companionship of her "adopted" son and "adopted" daughter from her husband's previous marriage. She held a special bond with her dear sister, Thelma Harper, and forever cherished the memory of her dear father. She loved fashion and took pride in wearing smart stylish clothing. For many years she designed and sewed her own suits and dresses. She was renowned for her grace, hospitality, kindness, and politeness. She loved to entertain and host large family gatherings.
Faith, love, prayer, and worship of the Lord God were the core of who Frances Knox was. Additionally, she had a deep and pervading love of America and was profoundly patriotic. She began and ended each day in earnest prayer for those she loved. Sister Frances was a longtime member of the Fort Monmouth Chapel, a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Long Branch, and enjoyed a family association with Second Baptist Church in Long Branch.
During her childhood and early adulthood, Mrs. Knox felt the full force of Southern segregation, deprivation, and disenfranchisement. In order to find her piece of the American Dream, she was made to overcome legal barriers, harmful social customs, and prejudice. Along the way, she found good and decent people of all races and backgrounds, who loved and supported her, shared vision of a better world, helped, supported and loved her. She never dwelled on the past, but instead looked forward to a better future. She said often, "Don't let obstacles in your past be a barrier to your future".
Frances Knox is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Knox, sisters Pauline Mann and Lucille Clayton, and brother John Fries.
She is survived by her son Everett Knox of Long Branch, NJ, sister Thelma Harper (aged 101) of Eatontown NJ, step-son Clayton Knox of Burke VA, step-daughter Jackie Knox Brown of Washington DC, Goddaughters Jasmine and Tiffany Hawkins, nephew John Fries of Russell AR, nieces Anita Lockett of Alexandria VA, Donna Gibbs of Salem VA, and many loving, grieving nieces and nephews and many whose lives she graced.
The Service will be live-stream on the internet from the Damiano Funeral Home, starting Saturday, December 5th at 12:45pm. Services can be streamed live by following the following link ( https://www.damianofuneralhome.com/obituary/FrancesArneize-Knox ). Due to the current Health Emergency, in-person visitation is strongly discouraged.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Flowers will be accepted at the Damiano Funeral Home, but donations may be sent in her honor to a few of her favorite charities: American Cancer Society
, American Kidney Fund, American Red Cross, Boy's Town,Christian Appalachian Project, Disabled Veterans Foundation, Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Long Branch First Aid Squad, Long Branch Police Benevolent Association Local #10, National Federation of the Blind, Our Daily Bread Ministries, Paralyzed Veterans of America
, United Negro College Fund.