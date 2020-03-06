Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Chelsea Assisted Living Facility
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Geddis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances B. Geddis


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances B. Geddis Obituary
Frances B. Geddis

Toms River - France B. Geddis , 81 of Toms River, NJ (formerly of West Long Branch, NJ) peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her Husband, Harold in and her son Charles Geddis She is survived by her Daughter, Jeannette Geddis of West Long Branch, 3 Grandchildren , Brandon, Kelsey and John Frontera , all of West Long Branch. A brother, Howard Smith and his wife Janet from Parrish, FL. Cremation services will be private. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be Sunday, March 15th from 2pm-4pm at The Chelsea Assisted Living Facility in Toms River. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -