Toms River - France B. Geddis , 81 of Toms River, NJ (formerly of West Long Branch, NJ) peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her Husband, Harold in and her son Charles Geddis She is survived by her Daughter, Jeannette Geddis of West Long Branch, 3 Grandchildren , Brandon, Kelsey and John Frontera , all of West Long Branch. A brother, Howard Smith and his wife Janet from Parrish, FL. Cremation services will be private. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be Sunday, March 15th from 2pm-4pm at The Chelsea Assisted Living Facility in Toms River. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020