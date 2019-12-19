Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter Church
406 Forman Avenue,
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Frances "Fran" Bautz

Point Pleasant Beach - Frances "Fran" Bautz (nee Braddock), 82, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Mary Braddock, she lived in North Bergen and in Point Pleasant Beach since 1972.

Fran retired from Jersey Central Power and Light, Allenhurst.

She was a communicant of Saint Peter Parish, Point Pleasant Beach. She was a devoted volunteer with both her church and community. Her love of life and generous spirit touched so many lives. She was one of kind.

Surviving are her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Robert; and three daughters, Karen Schoch and her husband, Roger of Manchester, Denise Bautz of TX, and Susan Newcomb and her husband, Richard of VA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Robert (Jess), Michael, Rachael (Don), and Steven (Justine); three great-grandchildren, Asher, Ryhana, and Ollie; and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and James Braddock, and sisters, Rosemary Coviello and Joan Phalon.

Memorial Visitation will be from 2-5 PM, Sunday, December 22nd at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 AM, Monday, December 23rd a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter Church, 406 Forman Avenue, (corner of Saint Louis Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Saint Gregory's Pantry www.stgregoryspantry.org

www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
