Frances Brigid Joyce
Middletown/formerly Rumson - Frances Brigid Joyce, of Middletown, NJ, formerly of Rumson, NJ, entered eternal peace on April 21, 2019. She was born August 1, 1933 in Mount Bellew, Co. Galway, Ireland. She is survived by her children Mary of Brick, N.J.; John (Susan) of Nashua, NH; David (Jody) of Alpharetta, GA; and Andrew (Lorraine) of West Orange, NJ.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Maurice Joyce. We expect she will be catching up with Maurice in the afterlife and regaling all the children's and grandchildren's accomplishments
Frances cherished all her nine grandchildren (Dylan, Teddy, Shannon, Kyle, Connor, Jack, Erin, Cassidy, Aidan) and numerous nieces and nephews. She had an astounding ability to keep her grandchildren engaged in any topic of conversation, whether it be about house remodeling, politics, board game strategy or world travel.
Surviving are brother Gerard Noone, sister Marie Monks and sister-in-law Doreen Noone of Ireland, predeceased by brother Patrick Noone of Ireland.
Post-marriage, Frances maintained a longtime companionship with Lloyd Larkin, also deceased. May they enjoy watching the Kentucky Derby from beyond the pearly gates.
Frances was a top realtor with Heritage House Sotheby's International Realty and Weichert Realtors in the Rumson area for many years.
She was an officer and a member of the Little Silver Garden Club. As transplants to the Rumson area, the Joyce family, led by Frances, took to the Newcomers Club of Rumson. They remained active in all the festivities like bridge socials and Christmas caroling. Other times, you might find the Joyce family led by Frances at the Shrewsbury Yacht club enjoying the breeze off the Navesink.
Frances was generous and hospitable to all. She cooked a fine Irish meal for those in close company or others just passing through—there always seemed to be plenty of people who enjoyed Frances' company and hospitality. It would be unlikely you get a better slice of Irish soda bread or brown bread lest you travel the Emerald Isle North, South, East and West again.
Frances's religious devotion showed as a dedicated parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Rumson. Her teaching catechism at CCD passed this devotion on to the next generation.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider a donation in Frances' name to the Little Silver Garden Club.
A life celebration will be held Friday 4/26/19 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home at 85 Riverside Drive, Red BankA Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 4/27/19 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 30 Ward Avenue, Rumson.
. Please visit the memorial page on their web page for photos and comments at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019