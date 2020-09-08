Frances Carol Kafton
Manchester Twp - Frances Carol Kafton, 73, of Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at home. She was born in Thorsby, Alabama, had resided in Jackson Twp., prior to settling in Manchester Twp. 15 years ago.
Frances was employed as a board worker/administration specialist for the Ocean County Board of Elections, Toms River Twp., NJ, prior to her retirement in 2012.
She was predeceased by her parents, Curtis and Leila Giles. She is survived by her sons, Michael Kafton of Jackson Twp., and Mitchell Kafton and his wife, Cindy of Jackson Twp.; her daughters, Michelle Stamos of Manchester Twp., and Misty Studley and her husband, John of MA; her grandchildren, Michael Kafton, II, Matthew Kafton, Ashley Kafton, Ben Kafton, Nick Kafton, Alyssa Kafton, Shelby Burger, Samantha Burger, Taylor Stamos, John Stamos, Alex Studley, Brendon Studley, and Cameron Studley; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Kafton, and Tyler Fitzgerald; her brothers, Preston Giles and his wife, Emily of AZ, and James Giles and his wife, Chris of TN; and by her sisters, Peggy Brittain and her husband, Bert of TN, and Patricia Giles of TN.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday,
September 11, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Frances to a charity of choice
