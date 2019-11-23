|
Frances Casagrande
Brielle - Frances Casagrande of Brielle passed away on Friday November 22, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Frances was born in Kearny, NJ and had lived in Spring Lake most of her life before moving to Brielle. She was a communicant of St Denis Church in Manasquan. Frances enjoyed reading, cooking and her yearly trips to Williamsburg, VA with her husband John.
Frances is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years John Casagrande of Brielle. She is also survived by her loving daughter Justine Van Wagner of Brielle and she was the cherished grandmother of
John J. Van Wagner. Frances leaves behind a beloved brother Fred Dioguardi of Singer Island, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday November 26, 2019 form 5-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am at St Margaret's Church, Spring Lake, NJ. Entombment to follow at St. Catharine's Mausoleum, Sea Girt. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamily home.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019