Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Berkeley Twp. - Frances Cericola age 94 of Silver Ridge Park Westerly, Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully on Saturday August 17th. She retired as a manager from May's Department Store, New York City. Frances was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, Berkeley Twp. and a member of the Women's Club of Silver Ridge Westerly. She was born and lived in Brooklyn, moving to Dingmans Ferry, PA and in 1984 to Silver Ridge Park Westerly. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph in 2012. Surviving is her daughter Ann Julia Ramsey of Chesapeake, VA, 2 grandchildren Juliana Trani and Robin Bell, 2 great grandchildren Tristian and Casandra, 2 nephews Victor Cericola and Carmine Cericola. Visiting will be Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10 am Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the Silver Ridge Park 1st Aid Squad, 33 Millbrook Dr., Toms River, NJ 08757.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019
