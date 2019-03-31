|
Frances Clancy
Belmar - Frances Clancy (nee Del Vecchio), 101, of Belmar, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Mrs. Clancy was born in Jersey City in 1917 to the late Antonio and Rosaria "Rose" (nee De Santis) Del Vecchio, who had emigrated from Italy in the early 1900's. She was a resident of Jersey City until moving to her beloved Belmar in 1986, residing happily in her home until her final days. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Jersey City. While raising her children, she utilized her skills (inherited from her mother) to run a successful business from home, creating wedding dresses and making custom alterations. She then commenced employment with N.J. Bell Telephone Co., in Newark, for many years before retiring in 1986. While working, she earned a B.A. in Economics from Jersey City University at the age of 65. In Belmar she was a was a communicant at St. Rose Church, and active in the Belmar Women's Club, Garden Club, Library Club and the Teresians for many years.
Mrs. Clancy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Martin Aloysius Clancy, in 2001, as well as by her brothers, Nicholas, William and Joseph Del Vecchio, her husband's parents ( who had emigrated from Ireland in the early 1900's ), thirteen sisters and brothers-in-law, four nephews, one niece and one grandniece.
She is survived by her son, Martin Aloysius Clancy, Jr. and his wife Leticia Isidro Clancy, and her daughters, Sharon Rose Clancy and her fiancé Harvey Schneider, and Mary Frances Clancy and her partner Larry Joe Alyea. She was the beloved grandmother of Ligaya Gennarelli and her husband Thomas, and Lee Martin Clancy, and the great-grandmother of Luca, Tess and Thomas Gennarelli. Also surviving are Mrs. Clancy's sisters, Ida Fitzpatrick, and Gloria Boyd and her husband David, as well as many loving nieces and their spouses, nephews and their spouses, grandnieces and spouses, grandnephews and spouses, and great grandnieces and great grandnephews. Mrs. Clancy greatly loved and was beloved by all members of her large extended family, both through her birth family and her beloved husband's family.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 424 Lincoln Avenue, Avon, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmar First Aid Squad, PO Box 636, Belmar NJ 07719. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019