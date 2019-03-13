Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, West End
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Connors


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Connors Obituary
Frances Connors

Oakhurst - Frances Connors, 95, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Frances was the youngest child of Wilhelm and Anna

Gunther, a first generation German American. She was born July 1,1923 in Long Branch and was a Jersey Girl her entire life. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Matthew in 2008; her parents, sisters, Ida and Lillian and brothers Fredrick and Charles Anthony. Frances is survived by her daughter, Candy and her husband Olaf Petzold and grandson, Matthew; her son Michael and his wife Jacqueline Connors and grandchildren, Daniela and Manuel and a great-granddaughter, Coni. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Our mom was known for her apple pies and her wonderful chocolate chip cookies which she baked every year at Christmas until 2017! She will be surely missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Saturday at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, West End, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now