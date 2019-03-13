|
Frances Connors
Oakhurst - Frances Connors, 95, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Frances was the youngest child of Wilhelm and Anna
Gunther, a first generation German American. She was born July 1,1923 in Long Branch and was a Jersey Girl her entire life. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Matthew in 2008; her parents, sisters, Ida and Lillian and brothers Fredrick and Charles Anthony. Frances is survived by her daughter, Candy and her husband Olaf Petzold and grandson, Matthew; her son Michael and his wife Jacqueline Connors and grandchildren, Daniela and Manuel and a great-granddaughter, Coni. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Our mom was known for her apple pies and her wonderful chocolate chip cookies which she baked every year at Christmas until 2017! She will be surely missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Saturday at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, West End, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019