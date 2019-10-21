|
Frances Curto
Ocean - Frances Curto, age 95, passed away on October 20, 2019 while residing for a short period at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, New Jersey. She was a long time resident of Neptune, New Jersey but also lived with her son and daughter-in-law in Spring Lake and daughter in Ocean Township.
Frances was born on August 19, 1924, in Chalons-Sur-Vesle, France. Frances lived in France until the time she met and married her husband, Joseph C. Curto, Sr., who was assigned in France during World War II. Frances often said that she knew she would marry Joe the minute that she saw him in a small bistro with his army buddies. Following the end of the war, Joe was unexpectedly shipped back to the United States but said he would return to France to marry Frances. He saved his money, returned and they wed on March 18, 1946.
Her parents were the late Stephane and Barbara Kmiec. Frances was predeceased by her sisters Stephanie Ollivier and Helene Stasieski. Surviving are her brothers Jean and Joseph Kmiec, as well as many nieces and nephews, all who still reside in France.
Frances is survived by her son, Joseph C. Curto, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Deborah, her daughters, Barbara Forsyth and Francine Curto, and son Michael Curto. Also surviving are grandchildren: Veronica and Tony Kurtanick, Theresa and Jeffery Olsen, Thomas and Allison Curto, and Justine and Daniel Rotante, as well as, great grandchildren: Joey, Jameson, Carson, Mason, Leo, Owen, Nicholas, Victoria and Jaxon. Frances was also predeceased by Lily Rose Rotante.
Friends and family can pay respects at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 Rt. 33, Neptune, NJ on Thursday, October 24, from 3:00-8:00 pm.
A Catholic mass service will be held at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Ascension, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ on Friday, October 25 at 10:00 am.
Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019