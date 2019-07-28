Services
Frances Fluhr
Ocean - Frances DiFilippo Fluhr, 92, of Ocean Township, died on July 22, 2019. Frances is survived by her daughter Terri Schlenger and her husband, Richard; her daughter Nancy Walrath and her husband, Christopher; her daughter Linda DeLoreto; her sister Toni Gayzik; her brother Thomas DiFilippo and his wife, Vicky; and her grandchildren Andrew and Timothy Schlenger; Matthew, Sean, and Samantha Walrath; and Nicholas DeLoreto. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip; her parents, Theresa and Thomas DiFilippo; her brother Joseph DiFilippo; her brother Daniel DiFilippo and his wife, Madge; her sister Rose Tiberi and her husband, Frank; and her brother-in-law Joseph Gayzik.

Frances was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and graduated from Trenton High School. She received a degree in dental hygiene from the Columbia University School of Dental Hygiene and was a lifelong member of the New Jersey Dental Hygienists' Association, which named a service award in her honor.

Frances was devoted to her family and was an avid volunteer throughout her life. She served as president of the Wanamassa School PTA; board member of the Asbury Park Woman's Club; member of the Ocean Township and Asbury Park historical societies; and vestry member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Asbury Park. She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Zelig Steinberg and Dr. Robert Damurjian, both of West Long Branch.

Frances was deeply interested in science, history, and music, especially classic jazz. She will be remembered most for her optimistic spirit, her sense of humor, and her kind and generous nature.

Visitation will be held at the Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 503 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Donations can be made in Frances's name to the or .

for condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
