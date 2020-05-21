Frances F. Shebell
Frances F. Shebell age 90 passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday May 19, 2020.
She was born in Newark and lived in Irvington before moving to the shore (Belmar) in 1950 then raised her family in Wayside, NJ.
Frances received her Assoc. degree at Brookdale Community College. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church Asbury Park where she taught Sunday School. Frances was active raising money for the March Of Dimes for many years. She was a loyal member of the Sons of The American Legion Drum and Bugle Corp, Irvington. She was a swim team mom with Asbury Park YMCA, she enjoyed the beach, hosting large family gatherings and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Frances is predeceased by her parents and her husband of 53 years Anthony J. Shebell (2009).
She is survived by two sons; Stephen A. Shebell of Neptune and Mark and his wife Anna (Phoenix), one daughter, Christine Zakutney of Wall and three grandchildren; Matthew Ford, Emma Zakutney and Angela Shebell.
Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. Due to restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frances' name to either Saint James School-North Philadelpia (www.stjamesphila.org) or Monmouth County SPCA-Eatontown, NJ (www.monmouthcountyspca.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020.