Frances Greenberg Statter
Red Bank - Frances Greenberg Statter died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Brandywine at Shrewsbury. She was 73.
Born in Red Bank, she was a lifelong resident, and an owner and pharmacist of the Rumson Pharmacy with her husband, Will. Frances loved her hometown, and supported it through several local charities, most notably Lunch Break, where she served as a board member and remained proudly as Emeritus until her death.
Frances loved her family and friends, her dogs, music, art, culture, gardens, and travel. She loved color, laughter, and a good conversation. She loved chocolate. She loved her children and grandchildren. She loved meeting new people and making quick friends. For all of this, she was special and beloved.
Frances's spirit was dimmed early by Alzheimer's, which she fought for years before ultimately passing to the disease.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Marcia Greenberg.
Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, William; two sons: Harry and Richard Statter; six grandchildren: JT, Annie Rose, Millie Marguerite, Sidney, Riley, and Dylan; and two sisters: Susan Greenberg and Grace Greenberg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frances's name to Lunch Break - https://lunchbreak.org/
, supporting Red Bank families in need, and HFC - https://wearehfc.org/
, supporting families of Alzheimer's patients.