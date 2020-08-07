Frances (Librandy) Hendricks



Bricktown - Frances (Librandy) Hendricks, 91, of Bricktown, NJ, left this world to rejoin her loving husband on Tuesday, august 4, 2020. She passed peacefully at the Concord Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Lakewood, NJ, with her nephew, Frank, by her side. Frances, born in Plainfield, NJ, was the daughter of Dominick and Lena Librandy. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas Hendricks; her brother, Frank Librandy; her sister, Donna Fantini; and her sister-in-law, Josephine Librandy.



Frances had owned and operated a beauty shop in Middletown until the mid-70's and later worked at her dear friend Linda's shop (The Village Cut Up) in Leonardo until her retirement. She loved playing the accordion and gathering with her family and friends, leaving many fond memories for all.



Frances and her husband lived in Port Monmouth and later retired to Rehoboth Beach, DE. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Alphonse Fantini; nieces and nephews, Claire Fantini Forsyth (Gary), Ronald Fantini (Kathy), Daniel Librandy (Sue), Frank Librandy (Cathi), Mary Ann Fantini Gilbert (Barry), Marianna Librandy Clausen (David), Sherry Hendricks Monroe (Bill); many great- and great-great- nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 9 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, August 12 at 10 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown. Entombment will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.



Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.









