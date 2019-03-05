|
Frances Ingato-LeVicchi
Lakewood - Frances (DiMenno) Ingato-Levicchi, born to the late Albert and Christina DiMenno, on September 15,1932 in Philadelphia, PA passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Frannie, as she was fondly called by those who loved her (that didn't call her Mom or grandma), was the life of the party and could easily dance the night away. She adored being with her friends and family, doted on her 9 grandchildren, and touched everyone with her laughter and beautiful smile. She was the kind of person that would do anything she could to help you if you were in need. She was a great listener who you could count on to be in your corner. Despite hardships in life she rarely complained and always tried to live life in a positive manner. She had a heart of gold, but don't touch her hair until right before her next hair appointment.
Frances is predeceased by her first husband of 28 years, Vincent J. Ingato, Sr., her second husband of 23 years, Robert V. LeVicchi, her granddaughter Kristina Marie Ingato., her sister Mary Jo Ludovico Nesta, and her brother Constantine (Stanley) DiMenno.
Fran is survived by her children John V. Ingato and Kathy of Manalapan, NJ; Vincent J. Ingato, Jr. and Erika of Zionsville, PA; Lori Ann Grimaldi and David of Frederick, MD; Lana Marie Fontanilla and Carlo of Piscataway, NJ; and Ralph LeVicchi. She is also survived by her brother Salvatore DiMenno and Lois; as well as her 9 grandchildren: Steven Ingato and wife Anna; Giavanna and Isabella Ingato; Gabriella and David Grimaldi; Brianna and Adrianna Fontanilla; Anthony and Alex LeVicchi; and great grandson Jaden. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will all miss her greatly.
Frances retired from Samuels, Inc T/A Buy Wise Auto Parts Vauxhall, NJ in 1999.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St Justin's RC Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ at 11am. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Embrace Kids Foundation Kristina's Rainbows of Hope Fund 121 Somerset St. New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019