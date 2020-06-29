Frances J. Goheen
Frances J. Goheen

Tuckerton -

GOHEEN, FRANCES J., 77, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away peacefully at home with her family, Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Rockledge, PA., moving to and becoming a lifelong resident of Tuckerton. She along with her husband Howard, owned and operated Hayes Marina, Tuckerton, N.J. for many years.

Frances was predeceased by her husband Howard Goheen. She is survived by her sons Howard M. Goheen III, of Tuckerton, N.J., and David L. Goheen, of Tuckerton, N.J., daughter Angela D. Goheen, of Marathon, FL., sister Jeri Mower, of Tuckerton, N.J., along with grandchildren Jade, Sara, David, Vale, and Michael Howard.

Memorial Donations may be made in her name to Reclam The Bay, 68 Main St., Waretown, N.J., 08758.

WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.




Published in Beach Haven Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home, Inc
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
