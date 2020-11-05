1/1
Frances Keimig
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Keimig

Freehold - Frances (Franny) Julia Keimig, 92, of Freehold and Stirling passed peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born August 23, 1928 in Millstone Township. She grew up in Englishtown and later enjoyed working as a dental assistant. She met her beloved husband Russell Keimig and married in California in 1952. They returned to New Jersey and made their home in Freehold.

While she raised her family she kept very busy with volunteer work. She was the President of the Fitkin Hospital Alliance Women's Auxiliary, she loved talking with people while on the board of elections, which she did for 20 years. She taught Sunday school at St. Peter's Church but one of her favorites was the St. Peter's Thrift Shop. She would actually bring things home, clean them and bring them back.

Frances later had various jobs, before retiring from her position at the Monmouth County Hall of Records. She loved all her jobs because they involved working with the public. She loved being around people, traveling, going to Manasquan with her sister Rose and kids while talking about everyone in Polish. Her favorite time was having a "Manhattan" cocktail hour with Russ while doing their scratch offs. Most of all Franny's kindness and sincerity will be missed. She would help anyone she met. She simply "cracked" everyone up.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Russell Keimig. She is survived her daughter, Nancy and husband Ed Mink, her grandchildren, Daniel and Nicholas Mink of Millington, her son, Scott Keimig of Freehold, her sister, Pat and brothers, Tommy and Ricky, along with many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St. Freehold.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Service
03:30 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved