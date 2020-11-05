Frances Keimig



Freehold - Frances (Franny) Julia Keimig, 92, of Freehold and Stirling passed peacefully on November 4, 2020. She was born August 23, 1928 in Millstone Township. She grew up in Englishtown and later enjoyed working as a dental assistant. She met her beloved husband Russell Keimig and married in California in 1952. They returned to New Jersey and made their home in Freehold.



While she raised her family she kept very busy with volunteer work. She was the President of the Fitkin Hospital Alliance Women's Auxiliary, she loved talking with people while on the board of elections, which she did for 20 years. She taught Sunday school at St. Peter's Church but one of her favorites was the St. Peter's Thrift Shop. She would actually bring things home, clean them and bring them back.



Frances later had various jobs, before retiring from her position at the Monmouth County Hall of Records. She loved all her jobs because they involved working with the public. She loved being around people, traveling, going to Manasquan with her sister Rose and kids while talking about everyone in Polish. Her favorite time was having a "Manhattan" cocktail hour with Russ while doing their scratch offs. Most of all Franny's kindness and sincerity will be missed. She would help anyone she met. She simply "cracked" everyone up.



She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Russell Keimig. She is survived her daughter, Nancy and husband Ed Mink, her grandchildren, Daniel and Nicholas Mink of Millington, her son, Scott Keimig of Freehold, her sister, Pat and brothers, Tommy and Ricky, along with many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.



A viewing will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St. Freehold.









