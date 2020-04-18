Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Frances Kowalski Obituary
Freehold - Frances Kowalski, 93, of Freehold passed away at Wedgwood Gardens, Freehold Township on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in New York and was a longtime Freehold resident.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Her husband, George S. Kowalski, died in 2000. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Kimberley Diane Falkner, in 2014,

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Alexander Mondrick; a sister, Carol Sedilo; a granddaughter, Christine Alpert and husband Matthew; and three great grandchildren, Jack, Lucas, and Lola Alpert.

Due to current conditions, a private interment will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. There are no visiting hours. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
