Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Frances L. Dalton

Frances L. Dalton Obituary
Frances L. Dalton

Long Branch - Frances L. Dalton, 89 of Red Bank and formerly of Long Branch, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Majestic Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Red Bank. Born in De Moines, Iowa she had lived in Long Branch for 80 years. Frances was an assembly worker at both EAI in West Long Branch and Wheelock in Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her husband Curtis Dalton, Sr. in 1996 and her son Curtis, Jr. in 2014. Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Richard and Kimberly Dalton; her sister, Anna Hornung and 3 grandchildren, Marni Dalton, Jeremy Dalton and Joshua Dalton and his wife Valerie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26 from 6 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 10:30 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Branchport Fire and Hose Company, 241 Branchport Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 23, 2019
