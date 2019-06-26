|
|
Frances L. Kondratiuk
Hazlet - On Sunday June 23, 2019, Frances L. Kondratiuk (Hannabass), age 93, of Hazlet, NJ passed away peacefully at Middletown Park Rehab & Healthcare Center in Middletown, NY. She was the wife of the late Daniel Hannabass Jr. and Eugene Kondratiuk. She was the youngest and last surviving of seven children (Hugh, James, Harry, Dollie-Mae, Fay, and Mason) of the late Carrie Jane McBride and James Thomas Wood of Roanoke, VA., and she is pre-deceased by her only grandchild, Daniel Moeller. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Hannabass and her wife, Cheryl Diverio, of Middletown, NY, her son Daniel Hannabass and his wife, Heide of Gambrills, MD, dearest niece and nephew, Sandra Hunter and Mike Garst of Roanoke, VA, and a host of friends and neighbors.
The family sincerely appreciates every act of kindness, generosity, every prayer, and expression of sympathy in the memory of Frances "Frannie" Kondratiuk. Most especially, we would like to thank the staff of wonderful people at Park Manor, who went to great lengths to make her last year comfortable and where they treated her like a star! We are grateful for your care, concern and attention to our angel, Frannie. She loved you all.
The family will receive friends and family at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl, Keyport NJ on Saturday, June 29, 2019 between the times of 2 pm and 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019