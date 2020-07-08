Frances Ladzinski
Ocean - Frances "Fran" Ladzinski, 66 of Ocean passed away at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Fran was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and lived in Massachusetts and New Jersey throughout her banking career. She graduated from Middletown North High School. She attended Florida State University and graduated from Keane University with a Bachelor of Science in Business.
Fran's banking career began as a teller with Central Jersey Bank and ended with Bank of America where she retired in 2017 from her position as Vice President of Vendor Management. Throughout her career she received numerous accolades for her strong commitment to her field.
Fran loved the beach and basking in the sun with a good book. Cooking and baking were two of her greatest passions, there was never a meal that she could not master. She delighted in making all types of character birthday cakes. Most important to Fran was her family. She was a devoted aunt who loved being with her niece and nephew and both of whom equally adored her. Fran recently volunteered her services at The Center in Asbury Park.
Fran was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Rose Ladzinski, a sister Elinor Rose Ladzinski and her dog Bailey. Surviving Fran are her sister and best friend, Karen Ginty and her husband Tom , Oriental, NC, loving nephew Matthew Ginty and his wife Kristine, Bradley Beach and her loving niece Allison Schmerler and her husband Mike, Ocean.
In lieu of flowers donations to either the SPCA at www.monmouthcountyspca.org
or The Center in Asbury Park at www.thecenterinap.org
. in Fran's memory would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service at 10:30am.
Due to the States current guidelines, the number of people will be limited to in the funeral home. Please respect that face masks and social distancing will be required.