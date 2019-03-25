Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Manchester - Frances L. Laskowski 84 of Manchester NJ passed away peacefully Saturday March 23, 2019 at Home surrounded by her family at her side. Born and raised in Jersey City Heights, NJ, she with her husband Walter moved to Manchester in 1995. Frances work for Colgate Palmolive in Jersey City for many years, she also worked as a caregiver in the Lutheran Home in Jersey City. She was a dedicated nurturing wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. The family of Frances Laskowski would like to extend our deepest appreciation and sincerest thank you to Aida who was moms live in caregiver for the last 2 ½ years. She went above and beyond what we could have ever expected with her compassion, kindness, loving care and dedication. Aida became part of the family and as mom always said Aida is my "BFF" We love you Aida. She is predeceased by her husband Walter, grandson Nicholas Ferrante, her siblings Anthony Fritz, Lucille Pasanello, Marie Walker and Suzie Battschinger. Surviving are her children and their spouses, Walter and Babette Laskowski and Francine and Michael Ferrante, sisters Florence Trezza, Theresa Piombino, Grandchildren Melissa, Stephen, Justin, Vanessa, Michael, and Brianna and 5 great grandchildren Michael, Sophia, Parker, Ashton and Jeight. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, Toms River NJ With entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to 1160 Rt 22 East, Bridgewater NJ 08807. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019
