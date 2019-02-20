|
|
Frances LoBiondo
Wall - Frances LoBiondo, 83, of Wall, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Mrs. LoBiondo was born and raised in Brooklyn. She also resided in Staten Island for many years, as well as Marlboro, before coming to Wall in 1993. She was a real estate agent for many years before retiring. She was a devout Catholic and active parishioner at St. Catharine's Church, where she facilitated the Bereavement Committee for many years and was a member of The Third Order of Lay Carmelites.
Mrs. LoBiondo was predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Frances (Maggiore) Donato, by her husband, Paul LoBiondo, in 1999, and by her son Mark LoBiondo, in 2012. She is survived by her son and his husband, Robert LoBiondo and Gus Orfanos, of Asbury Park, and by her daughter-in-law, Louann LoBiondo, of East Brunswick. Also surviving are three grandsons, Mark, Gregory and Daniel LoBiondo, her sister, Rose Donato, of Monroe, and her brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Nora Donato, of Barnegat, as well as nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, on Saturday, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Catharine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. LoBiondo's memory may be made to Uganda Mission of Mercy, payable to St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019