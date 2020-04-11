|
Frances M. Pilot
Wall - Frances M. Pilot of Wall, New Jersey passed away April 9, 2020 from complications of covid 19.
Frances was born in Neptune, New Jersey at Fitkin Hospital on July 14, 1938. She lived in Millhurst, New Jersey in Manalapan Township until the age of 18. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Freehold in 1952. She graduated from Freehold Regional High School in 1956. Frances then attended Ann May School of Nursing at Fitkin Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey and graduated in 1959 and worked there and retired from Jersey Shore Medical Center as a Psychiatric Nurse. She began working for the State of New Jersey at Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital until they closed in 1998 transferring to Arthur Brisbane Adolescent Psychiatric Unit until they closed in 2005. Frances worked as the School Nurse at The Department of Children and Families Monmouth Campus in Tinton Falls for 8 years until she retired December 28, 2012. It was a teenage pregnancy program which also had a nursery. She took care of the students' babies so they could attend class and finish High School. This was the most rewarding job of her 53 year career as a nurse. She loved being a nurse and helping people.
Frances is predeceased by her baby sister Anna Mary in January 1945. Her beloved Grandsons Jacob Daniel Pilot, March 1992 and Zachariah Tyler Pilot, November 1993. Her parents Adolph, May 1993 and mother Laura Ginko Macho August 1993, her brother Emil Edward Macho August 1994 and her ex husband Eugene R. Pilot, March 28, 2007.
Frances enjoyed helping people any time, any place. She loved the Church, , helping at the Food Bank, teaching catechism classes. She enjoyed going to Pete & Elda's on Sunday for her favorite Sausage and Pepper Pizza. Her most enjoyable time was spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved deeply. Frances will be greatly missed by everyone. She knew she was special to so many people and had many great friendships, including Carol Davis, Pat McIlvain, Martina Singer, Pamela and her friends from and Church. Theresa, Bobby, Alice, Jimmy, Pauline, Irene, Jean Anne, her cousins, Peggy, Joannie, Jackie, Billy and John. Tammy her hairdresser of over 40 years.
She is survived by her son Eugene Edward Pilot and his fiance Jill Miliante, Wall Township, two daughters, Kathleen E. Pilot who she always considered to be the baby of the family, Ocean County, Anne Marie Pilot, Wall Township. Her grandchildren Matthew Alan Shinn and his girlfriend Lindsey, Steven Charles Leavitt and granddaughter Amanda Frances Deborah Anne Pilot. Sister Barbara Magda and nephew Todd, Florida. Lisa Pilot, her Goddaughter, Tina Pilot, niece, Roy & Janet Pilot, inlaws, Rodney Pilot, inlaw, Steve Leavitt, Sr., Alan Shinn many of her cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is now with God, her parents, brother, Grandma Ginko, cousin Frankie, and niece Kimberly, Rest in Peace.
Frances will always be known as Big Momma to all who loved her. The Pilot Family would like to thank everyone at Community Medical Center Toms River, N.J. who worked tirelessly to care for Frances .
In lieu of flowers please consider donating food to Saint Dennis Food Bank in Manasquan, NJ or donating to New Jersey . Frances was very involved in due to her granddaughter Amanda.
All services are private at this time and under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020