Frances Margaret (Bettie) O'Leary


1929 - 2020
Frances Margaret (Bettie) O'Leary Obituary
Frances Margaret (Bettie) O'Leary

Keyport - Frances Margaret (Bettie) O'Leary, 90, of Keyport, NJ passed away Sunday, April 19th, at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel.

She was the widow of Robert O'Leary.

Frances was born in Harrison, NJ on August 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Margaret and Raymond McGoldrick. She lived in Chicago, Jersey City and moved to Hazlet in 1965. Frances moved to Keyport after 50 years in Hazlet raising her family. She was very active with both the Keyport and Keansburg Senior Citizens Clubs. Frances loved to do her arts and crafts, and also enjoyed going out shopping.

Frances is predeceased by her husband Robert in 1993, her son Jerome in 2017 and her sister Margerette McGoldrick. Surviving are her devoted children Raymond, Sharon O'Leary, Robert J., Coleen Doran and Christina O'Leary, and her devoted companion Morris Goldman. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren Dr. Joseph J. Doran, Nicholas Doran, Siobhan Doran, Chip Coderre III, Lauren Ashley Coderre, Conor Coderre and Brianna O'Leary.

Services for Frances will be private at this time.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
