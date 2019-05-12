|
Frances Marie Shusko
Venice, FL - Frances Marie Shusko (Rydzy), age 87, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Venice, Florida. She was born on January 29, 1932 in Shenandoah, PA to John and Marie (Schistel) Rydzy and married Joseph Alexander Shusko in Newark, NJ on July 10, 1954. Frances and her husband raised their nine children in Long Branch NJ. Frances moved to Venice Fla with her daughter in 2012. Family was Fran's passion and delight. Fran was a very devoted and proud mom and cherished her time spent with family. She enjoyed crocheting and painting ceramics. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Shusko in 1985. She is survived by her brother Walter Rydzy, her nine children Kathryn Henker, Joseph Shusko (Karen), Kevin Shusko, Brian Shusko (Tina), Richard Shusko (Enna), Daniel Shusko (Norah), Susan Townsend (Brooks), Robert Shusko (Wendy) and Michael Shusko (Julie), 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to the church service to celebrate her life on May 25th at 9:30am at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Allentown NJ. Committal services will take place at Woodbine Cemetery following mass, 14 Maple Ave B, Oceanport, NJ, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019