Frances Mary Dorso
Frances Mary Dorso

Manchester Township - Frances Mary Dorso, 63, of Whiting, died suddenly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home. Born in Elizabeth, she was raised in Bayville and was a 1975 graduate of Central Regional High School in Bayville. She lived in Tuckerton many years before moving to Whiting several years ago. Ms. Dorso was employed over 30 years at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in the grounds and maintenance department. Frances was a vivacious person and enjoyed her memberships with the Women's Club and the Residence Club both of Crestwood Village No.7 in Whiting and enjoyed calling Bingo there at the club house. Frances was an avid softball player. She enjoyed her years coaching for the Girls Softball Team of Central Regional High School. And she had a hidden talent in making event favors for many different special occasions. She was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Gabby, her Nanna Murph and her nephew Nick Dorso.

Surviving are her siblings, Raymond Dorso, Thomas Dorso and his wife Anne Marie and Anna Baranyay and her husband Matt; Her nieces and nephews, Ray and Kathy Dorso, Alayna, Beth, Abby, Matthew, Clark and Julia; also ten great nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends from High School and work.

A Celebration of Life will be planned later. Funeral services are under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances's memory to: Faith United Community Methodist Church, 526 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville, NJ 08721 would be appreciated.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
