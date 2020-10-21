Frances May Rheaume
Whiting - Frances M. Rheaume, 93, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Crestwood Manor. Born in Queens, New York she grew up in the Ozone Park section of Queens before moving to Colonia and later retiring to Toms River. Frances worked for Bell Labs prior to getting married and raising her family. She was active in her adult community in Toms River and enjoyed square dancing and bowling.
Predeceased by her husband, Edgar Rheaume, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Melanie Rheaume; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Boyne and her grandchildren, Lauren Rheaume and Stephen, Kevin and Jeffrey Boyne.
Services will be private with the family with an interment in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Frances' name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.