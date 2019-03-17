Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Beth Am Shalom
1235 Route 70
Lakewood, NJ
Freehold Twp. - Frances Mininsohn Metz, 96 of Freehold Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in Lakewood, Howell Township, and Manchester Township before moving to Freehold Township eight years ago.

Her husband, Eli Joseph Metz, her daughter-in-law, Sharon Metz, and her granddaughter, Marci Silverblatt died some years before Frances.

She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Susan Rosenshine and husband Robert, Clarksburg, and sons Jerred Metz, and wife Sarah Barker, Columbia, South Carolina, and Robert Metz and wife Melinda, Woodsboro, Maryland. She loved and admired her seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren. Her sister, Norma Deutch Weissburg, still lives in Brick.

The Metz family farmed in Jerseyville outside of Freehold for several decades. Frances enjoyed country life. Within five miles of the farm was an extended family of Metz in-laws, a source of family events and gatherings. Frances and her husband, avid travelers, visited India, China, the Galapagos Islands, and countries in Africa and Europe.

Frances retired 35 years ago after twenty years as school secretary for the Marlboro Township Board of Education.

Frances Metz was a member of Temple Beth Am Shalom, Lakewood.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Beth Am Shalom, 1235 Route 70, Lakewood. Interment will follow at Beth Am Shalom Cemetery. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
