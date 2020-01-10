|
|
Frances Mistler
Holmdel - Frances Mistler, 94, of Holmdel, NJ passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 10, 2020 at The Willows at Holmdel. Frances was born on November 23, 1925 in Brooklyn NY. She graduated from St. Alphonses and met her husband Andrew and were married in 1961. They lived in Staten Island before deciding to settle in Shadow lake Village in Red Bank. Frances was an executive secretary for most of her life working for Dean Witter and Johnson and Higgins. She was predeceased by her loving husband Andrew, as well as her son John (Jackie), and her siblings Winnie, Mildred, and John. Frances is the devoted mother to Eileen and her husband Lou, as well as her stepson Andy. She is survived by her grandchildren Dawn, Kristi, Andrew, Michael, and Kenneth as well as her great grandchildren Elle and Michael. Frances had many joys in life, some of which were singing and golfing. While Frances enjoyed her activities what she loved most in life was spending time with her amazing family. Frances will be missed by all who knew her.
Frances will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 4 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday January 13, 2020 at The Church of Saint Catherine Laboure at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020